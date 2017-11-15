Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Group NV: Idylla Performance Data Presented by US Key Opinion Leaders at Association for Molecular Pathology 2017 Conference

PRESS RELEASE: 15 November 2017, 18:00 CET / 10:00 MST

Idylla Performance Data Presented by US Key Opinion Leaders at Association for Molecular Pathology 2017 Conference

Mechelen, Belgium, 15 November 2017 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces that Idylla performance data was presented during the Biocartis workshop at the annual Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) meeting.

Two key opinion leaders (KOLs) from renowned oncology centers, Dr. Kanwal Raghav, MD, MBBS (Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, US) and Dr. Gregory J. Tsongalis, BS, MS, PhD (Professor of Pathology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, New Hampshire, US) discussed key challenges that molecular diagnostic (MDx) testing is still facing in the US, especially around long turnaround times. Both KOLs also highlighted the need for fast molecular testing.

Furthermore, Dr. Gregory Tsongalis presented results from an internal study comparing the performance of the Idylla KRAS, NRAS and BRAF tests to the internal Standard of Care[1] methods at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, in this case based on a Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology. The study was performed on 53 archived formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) colorectal cancer tissue samples, indicating full concordance with the Standard of Care method in terms of sensitivity, specificity and predictive value[2].

Vishal Sikri, General Manager of Biocartis US Inc., commented: "The value of the Idylla platform continues to be demonstrated in studies being completed in the US as part of our market adoption strategy. With over 500 placements globally today, the Idylla platform and its current MDx assay offering is attractive to any lab in the US thinking of bringing in or optimizing their current MDx testing. With assay turnaround times of between 90 to 150 minutes and a maximum hands-on time of two minutes, the Idylla assays include all features for labs in the US looking for rapid, easy and accurate molecular test results."

Biocartis launched the commercialization of its oncology test menu (for research use only) in the US through its subsidiary, Biocartis US Inc., and its official distributor Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc[3].

[1]Standard of Care is a diagnostic and treatment process that a clinician should follow for a certain type of patient, illness, or clinical circumstance. Source: https://www.medicinenet.com/script/main/art.asp?articlekey=33263, last consulted on 13 November 2017. [2] The study was performed on 53 archived formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) colorectal cancer samples in the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Compared to the NGS technology, Idylla scored 100% on sensitivity, specificity and positive & negative predictive value. Study results were first presented at the Biocartis Corporate Workshop held at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2017 Annual Meeting, 15 November 2017, US. [3] The agreement was signed with Fisher HealthCare, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

