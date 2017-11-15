TOUAX: TOUAX: Successful sale of the US modular building activities to Vesta Modular

PRESS RELEASE - Paris, 15 November 2017- 6 p.m.

TOUAX

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION

Successful sale of the US modular building activities to Vesta Modular



As announced and further to the advisory mandate to sell its business in the United States, TOUAX successfully completed the sale of its modular buildings activities to Vesta Modular representing about 1,000 equipment. This sale confirms the Group's withdraw of its modular buildings activity in this area.

« We selected the company Vesta Modular as it offered the best financial offer for our shareholders as well as the possibility for all of our employees to be hired by this group and to be part of its development » said Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski, Managing Partners of TOUAX.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and shipping-containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With close to €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment. TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC Small and CAC Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME. For more information: www.touax.com

