

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended finished in the red again Wednesday, extending their recent losing streak. The continued rise in the value of the Euro again pressured shares of exporters. Weak commodity prices on concerns over slowing Chinese growth also weighed on shares of energy, metal and mining stocks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.40 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.30 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.30 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.44 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.27 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.56 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.45 percent.



In Frankfurt, energy firm Innogy lost 1.92 percent. The company announced that Werner Brandt, chairman of its supervisory board, will step down from his post at the end of the year.



Chemicals firm Lanxess tumbled 3.23 percent after reporting a decline in third-quarter net income.



Potash maker K+S Group reported a profit in its third quarter, compared to loss last year. The company also reiterated its fiscal 2017 forecast. However, shares weakened by 5.14 percent.



In Paris, utility EDF fell 1.23 percent on concerns surrounding possible delays in the delivery of nuclear plants.



Airbus rallied 2.65 percent after winning an order worth a total $49.5 billion to sell 430 jetliners.



In London, Premier Foods jumped 6.16 percent after the company returned to profit in the first half.



Oil and gas company Statoil dropped 1.26 percent in Oslo after it agreed to pay $4m to settle a U.S. charge over market manipulation.



The euro area trade surplus increased in September from August as exports increased amid a fall in imports, Eurostat reported Wednesday. Exports grew 1.1 percent month-on-month in September, while imports decreased 1.2 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 25 billion from EUR 21 billion in August.



France's inflation increased as initially estimated in October, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. Inflation rose to 1.1 percent in October from 1 percent in September. The was in line with the flash estimate published on October 31.



The UK unemployment rate held steady at the lowest since 1975 but employment decreased in the third quarter. The ILO jobless rate came in at 4.3 percent in the third quarter, the same as in three months to August, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.



This was the lowest since March to May 1975. But the rate dropped from 4.4 percent in the second quarter and 4.8 percent a year earlier.



With an increase in shelter costs offsetting a pullback in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing an uptick in U.S. consumer prices in the month of October. The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. The modest increase in consumer prices matched economist estimates.



Retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.2 percent in October after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.9 percent in September.



Economists had expected retail sales to come in unchanged compared to the 1.6 percent jump originally reported the previous month.



Growth in New York manufacturing activity slowed by more than anticipated in the month of November, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index dropped to 19.4 in November from 30.2 in October, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to fall to 26.0.



With a drop in retail inventories offsetting increases in manufacturing and wholesale inventories, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. business inventories were unchanged in the month of September.



The Commerce Department said business inventories were flat in September after climbing by a revised 0.6 percent in August. Economists had expected business inventories to come in unchanged compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



