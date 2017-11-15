Kitron ASA: Kitron receives new order from Husqvarna Group

(2017-11-15) Kitron has received a further order from Husqvarna Group in addition to already existing manufacturing volumes.

Kitron will manufacture and deliver controller units to Husqvarna Group's factory in Sweden for the next 4 years. The controller units are important parts of Husqvarna Group's battery-powered equipment such as chainsaws, blowers and trimmers.

Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.

