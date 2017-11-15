sprite-preloader
Kitron ASA: Kitron receives new order from Husqvarna Group

(2017-11-15) Kitron has received a further order from Husqvarna Group in addition to already existing manufacturing volumes.

Kitron will manufacture and deliver controller units to Husqvarna Group's factory in Sweden for the next 4 years. The controller units are important parts of Husqvarna Group's battery-powered equipment such as chainsaws, blowers and trimmers.

Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50
Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director, Kitron Lithuania, tel. +370 685 25 557
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronic manufacturing services companies for the Data/Telecoms, Defence, Energy, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenue of about NOK 2.1 billion in 2016 and has about 1,350 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


