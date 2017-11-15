Global High-Brightness Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) Market Report 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global High-Brightness Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global High-Brightness Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high acceptance of LED among the consumers, rapidly growing demand in general lighting and recent technological developments in high-brightness light-emitting diodes (LED).



Based on application the market is categorized into Forensic, Academic and Research, Mobile Devices, Automotive, General Lighting, Signals and Signage, Backlight TV/Monitor, Healthcare and Other Applications.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 High-Brightness Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) Market, By Application



5 High-Brightness Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities



7 Leading Companies



American Bright Optoelectronics Corps

Toshiba Corp

Sharp Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Philips Lumileds Lighting Company

OSRAM GmbH

Nichia Corporation

Moritex Corporation

LG Innotek Co Ltd

Ledtronics

Kingbright Electronic Co, Ltd

GE Lighting Solutions

Cree Incorporation

Broadcom Ltd

