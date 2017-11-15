Cinedigm Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it will be presenting at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 7, at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Jeffrey Edell, Chief Financial Officer, and Jill Calcaterra, Executive Vice President, will be presenting. Edell and Calcaterra will be taking individual meetings with investors on Tuesday, December 5, at the Luxe, as well.

Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media, and technology companies. The Company provides premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network, and DirecTV, and major retailers including Walmart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content, and technology, the Company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing over-the-top channel business, with four channels under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire OTT ecosystem.

Cinedigm streaming channels include:

Dove Channel: targeting the family values audience with movies and shows families can enjoy together. The content offering includes mainstream and classic family movies, documentaries, heartwarming TV series, and children's programs. All of Dove Channel's carefully curated content reflects the time-honored standards of The Dove Foundation and its trusted Family Seal of Approval.

CONtv: catering to the enormous and avid Comic Con audience. The channel currently boasts 2,500 hours of original programming, curated films and TV episodes, and exclusive Comic Con panel coverage from dozens of annual nationwide conventions.

Docurama: targeted to the avid documentary audience with over 1,200 titles, including full-length and short-form documentaries, non-fiction TV programming, and behind-the-scenes interviews.

The WHAM Network: providing news, information and entertainment 24/7 focused on the fast-growing global e-sports and gaming audience. Expected launch early 2018.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

The presentation and accompanying slides will be webcast and can be accessed via this link: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro13/cidm/index.aspx

View Cinedigm's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CIDM.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Contact:

Jill Newhouse Calcaterra

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

310-466-5135

