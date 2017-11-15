

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the red, extending its losses from the previous day. The pullback is being attributed to profit taking, after the market hit a new high for the year last week. However, some investors are beginning to worry that it could be the start of a market correction.



Traders remain concerned by the lingering uncertainty about Republicans' ability to pass U.S. tax reform legislation. Weak commodity prices on concerns over slowing Chinese growth also weighed on investor sentiment. The mixed bag of U.S. economic data released in the afternoon did little to improve the mood among investors.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.45 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,089.55. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.60 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.48 percent.



Shares of insurer Bâloise dropped 1.9 percent, after its 9-month results came in below expectations. Zurich Insurance slipped 0.5 percent. The company revealed at its Investor Day that it is on track to grow profitably in the future and reach the medium-term targets set in the past year.



Swiss Life also declined by 0.7 percent and Swiss Re lost 0.5 percent. Credit Suisse weakened by 0.7 percent and UBS fell 0.4 percent.



LafargeHolcim dropped 1.6 percent, extending its losses from the previous session. Sonova also forfeited 2.2 percent. Swatch weakened by 2 percent and competitor Richemont lost 1 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with small losses. Novartis dipped 0.1 percent and Roche fell 0.3 percent. Shares of Nestlé also finished lower by 0.4 percent.



