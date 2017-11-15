Accountants can now purchase Expensify through QuickBooks Online Accountant, making it easier than ever to automate expense management

Expensify, the fastest-growing receipt and expense management software, is one of only three apps initially available as part of Intuit's QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program. Accounting professionals can now save time by centrally managing client subscriptions to these three apps all in one place. Intuit selected Expensify out of more than 500 add-ons as the demand for automated receipt tracking and expense management continues to grow.

"Apps save so much time for small businesses, and accounting professionals provide crucial guidance in selecting the right apps for their clients," said Rich Preece, leader of Intuit's Accountant Segment. "We're excited to work with Expensify to bring automated receipt and expense management to QuickBooks Online Accountant and look forward to growing the program to include more must-have apps."

Early access to this new apps program is currently available to attendees at Intuit's annual QuickBooks Connect event and will be available more broadly in early 2018. Expensify first launched its QuickBooks integration in 2014. Over the past year, the number of companies that integrate their Expensify and QuickBooks accounts has grown by 50%, exceeding 15,000 mutual customers in October 2017.

About Expensify

With more than five million users worldwide, Expensify is the global innovation leader in automated receipt and expense management. The easy-to-use mobile and web app automates the entire expense reporting process with SmartScan OCR receipt tracking technology, company card management, and integrations with all major accounting softwares, including QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop.

