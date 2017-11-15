Soft Tissue Repair Market, 2025 by Application, Product, Surgery, End User & Geography

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing spending in developing markets, growing involvement in sports activities and rising occurrence of breast cancer.

Based on application the market is categorized into vaginal prolapse repair, dental reconstruction, skin repair, hernia repair, breast reconstruction repair, orthopedic surgery, cardiac repair and other soft tissue repairs. Hernia Repair segment is further sub segmented into umbilical hernia repair, inguinal hernia repair, incisional hernia repair and other hernia repairs. Orthopedic Surgery segment is further sub segmented into sports medication, dural repair and other orthopedic surgerys. Cardiac Repair segment is further sub segmented into mitraclip, mechanical heart valves replacement, annuloplasty ring, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), stent grafts and cardiac tissue patches, biological heart valve replacement and occluders.

Depending on the product the market is segmented by fixation devices, tissue patch/mesh, cardiac repair devices and other products. Fixation Devices segment is further sub segmented into interference screws, suture anchors and other fixation devices. Tissue Patch/Mesh segment is further sub segmented into biological mesh and synthetic mesh. Cardiac Repair Devices segment is further sub segmented into heart valves and other cardiac repair devices. Other Products segment is further sub segmented into cardiac grafts, corneal transplantation, tendons and ligament grafts and otologic graft.

By surgery, market is segregated by minimally invasive surgery and open surgery. Minimally Invasive Surgery segment is further sub segmented into arthroscopic surgery, robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery and catheter-based surgery.

Based on end user the market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & clinics and physicians' offices.

American Medical Systems Inc.

Covidien PLC

Lifenet Health, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Wright Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Arthrex, Inc.

C.R Bard, Inc.

Lifecell Corporation

Baxter

Medtronic

Soft Tissue Regeneration

Antibe Therapeutics

AxoGen Bacterin International

