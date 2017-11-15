SSA Public Relations: State-of-the-Art Medical Cannabis Cultivation & Manufacturing Facilities Unveiled in North Los Angeles County City of Lancaster

Cannabis Industry Leaders Team with Top Developers to Create Los Angeles County's First Fully-Integrated Facilities for Indoor and Mixed Light Cultivation, Manufacturing, and Distribution

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Pioneering industry leaders Bob and Lisa Selan, have unveiled two expansive state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities located in the Northern Los Angeles County's City of Lancaster. Meeting the needs of cultivators and manufacturers within the rapidly-evolving cannabis industry, the two projects serve tenants with a fully-integrated approach to medical cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution by creating a secured business park model specifically tailored to the cannabis industry.

"Fox Field"

Fox Field is a 32-acre site located across from the William Barnes Fox Field Airport. The Fox Field property will include industrial and mixed light buildings for medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing, which will be built in multiple phases. Phase One which will include 90,000 square feet plus a security guard entry building and a 10,000 sf storage facility, has 70,000 sf in serious lease negotiations. Selectabis Fox Field, LLC, the developer of the project, plans to break ground first quarter of 2018 on Phase One. Phase Two, is now being pre-leased and will include an additional 90,000 square feet of buildings in 30,000 square foot cultivation and manufacturing units, with a minimum of 10,000 sf units for potential lessees.

Fox Field is owned and being developed by Selectabis Fox Field, LLC, whose co-managing members are Bob & Lisa Selan, Billy Ruvelson, and Harvey Englander.

"Onion Plant"

The Onion Plant is a 12.5 acre site at the intersection of Avenue H-6 West and Trevor Avenue. The site includes an existing 53,000 sf onion processing facility that is already 100% leased to medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing tenants. There are plans for the development of an additional 150,000 sf of development on the adjacent parcels of vacant land.

Onion Plant is owned and being developed by Onion Plant LLC whose co-managing members are Bob & Lisa Selan and Harvey Englander.

Both campuses will provide concrete tilt-ups for indoor cultivation and volatile and non-volatile manufacturing as well as state of the art mixed light structures to take advantage of the area's ideal growing climate.

"We applaud the City of Lancaster for its historic adoption of ordinances allowing for the cultivation and manufacturing of medicinal cannabis products. With the State of California issuing commercial cannabis business licenses commencing January 1, 2018, the City has demonstrated a total commitment to become fully compliant with state laws, and creating revenue for the City as well as creating a new industry of jobs that will benefit the entire community," said Lisa Selan.

"The development of the two, large-scale manufacturing and cultivation facilities has involved the dedication of an entire team of professionals in both real estate and cannabis. These state of the art buildings are designed in conjunction with the individual tenants' needs for their particular businesses. The idea is that the tenants, who are the cultivators and manufacturers can focus their attention on their core business and marketing and let us worry about all of the hassles of real estate development and construction," stated Bob Selan. Selan further stated that, "At both campuses, tenants will be able to cultivate and manufacture their products with the full knowledge that our facilities are in strict accordance with all state laws and regulations, and that their businesses will be both locally and state licensed."

The tenants are free to work with their own professionals and consultants, or can retain one or more of the architectural, mechanical, electrical, climate control and construction experts that are part of the developer team of professionals.

"The Onion Plant and Fox Field represent a groundbreaking opportunity for companies engaged in the California cannabis market. Located in Los Angeles County, the largest medical cannabis market in the world, tenants in Lancaster will have state of the art, custom designed, secured licensed cultivation and manufacturing facilities, with a strong management team that will ensure the success of the tenants, as well as easy distribution to Los Angeles and Southern California based medical cannabis retail businesses," added Bob Selan.

About the Principals & Team

Partners in the Los Angeles-based Selan Law Firm, Bob and Lisa Selan share nearly four decades in real estate, corporate and entertainment law. Bob Selan has also been a real estate developer for the past four decades with the development of numerous projects in Southern California. The Selans are recognized statewide and nationally as the architects of today's cannabis regulations and best business practices, having joined with State and local municipalities to help write many of the industry's pro-growth laws and regulations over the past nine years.

Bob Selan co-founded the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) and worked closely with the City of Los Angeles and the UFCW Local 770, to author and implement Proposition D. He has also arranged and structured numerous mergers and acquisitions and other transactions across the Medical Marijuana sector and was the CEO and Co-Founder of Kush Magazine and organizer of KUSHCON as well as other key industry events.

Lisa Selan is a noted corporate compliance expert in all aspects of the cannabis industry in the State of California and the City of Los Angeles. In 2015, she formed the UCBA Trade Association and became General Counsel for the leading trade association of legal dispensaries and cultivators in the City of Los Angeles.

Lisa represents dispensary owners, cultivators, manufacturers and distributors. She has been instrumental in working with seasoned lobbyists in Lancaster as well as in Los Angeles and Sacramento and is an expert in all aspects of California state wide licensing that goes into effect January 1, 2018.

Billy Ruvelson is President of Beverly Hills-based The Icon Company. Billy has developed large student housing projects near university campuses and is currently developing his Icon Company's $150,000,000 mixed use project in Panorama City. A Los Angeles native, Billy purchased his first property when he was just 23 and turned that first purchase into a leading real estate development company.

Harvey Englander is the founder of Englander Knabe & Allen (EKA) the largest public affairs and lobbying firm in Southern California. He has twice been named one of the 500 most influential people in Los Angeles County and was instrumental in the passing of Measure M in Los Angeles. EKA represents cannabis businesses throughout Southern California.

Gary Townsend is leading the government relations program for both projects. Gary is a former Chief Deputy Los Angeles County Assessor with significant experience in local, state and national politics.

Frank Visco is a prominent Antelope Valley developer, businessman, community leader and former Chairman of the California Republican party. Frank was the previous owner of the Fox Field property and has been heavily involved in local Lancaster business development for over 40 years.

April Bartlett, President of Block Properties, Inc. is a local Antelope Valley real estate broker who has been part of the development team for both projects over the past year. She has been a resident of the Antelope Valley for over 35 years.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: SSA Public Relations