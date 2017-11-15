SESAMES Awards, focusing on innovation

Each year at TRUSTECH, the SESAMES Awards are given to the best innovations in the fields of payments, identification, digital security and wireless technologies.

18 exhibiting companies have been selected as finalists by a jury made up of 16 international experts. The selection was based on 3 fundamental criteria: the innovative characteristics of the product/service submitted, the market suitability and the strength of the pitch.

It's on the Innovation Stage of TRUSTECH that the 6 SESAMES winners will be rewarded on 28 November in the categories of e-transaction, retail and manufacturing tests; then on 29 November in the categories of IoT, e-government and cyber security.

The 18 finalists of the SESAMES awards

Company Innovation Name Category FEITIAN TECHNOLOGIES BLE-Based FIDO U2F Powered Card Cybersecurity INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES Post quantum cryptography-enabled Contactless Smart Card MULTOS MAOSCO Trusted Renewables Limited Harvesting Sunshine from Solar Gardens with Smart Solar Panels FAMOCO Off the shelf KYC solution for Orange in Belgium created by FAMOCO eGovernment INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES Post quantum cryptography-enabled Contactless Smart Card VISION BOX, SA Mobile ID ICARE TECHNOLOGIES Aeklys eTransactions PHOTO-ME Banking Booth STMICROELECTRONICS ST53G Boosted Banking solution for wearables ENTRUST DATACARD IoTrust IoT MULTOS MAOSCO Harvesting Sunshine from Solar Gardens with Smart Solar Panels STMICROELECTRONICS ST53G Boosted Banking solution for wearables COMPRION GmbH Design Validation Center with Vector Field Probe Manufacturing and Tests ICARE TECHNOLOGIES Aeklys PHOTO-ME 3D Enrolment Kiosk FAMOCO Alipay to go borderless with FAMOCO Retail PHOTO-ME Banking Booth SPIRE PAYMENTS Business Enterprise Toolkit: Sandbox

More information and accreditation on www.trustech-event.com

About TRUSTECH: The event was first held over thirty years ago under the name "CARTES Secure Connexions", to promote the new-born technology of smartcards. Now it has been re-named "TRUSTECH (incorporating CARTES)", to better reflect the way the industry and the event have evolved, and its focus on trust-based technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115006179/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Vianova Agency

Sandra Codognotto, 01 53 32 28 58

codognotto@vianova-rp.com