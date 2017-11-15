Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market 2017-2025 - Increasing Demand for LEDs & Huge Investments in R&D Activities

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report

The Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for LED's, huge investments in R&D activities and recent technological developments in polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA).



Scope of the Report



Based on product the market is categorized into pellets, beads, cast acrylic sheet and extruded sheet.

By grade the market is segmented by general purpose grade and optical grade.

By application the market is segregated by automotive, signs & displays, construction, electronics, lighting fixtures, sanitary ware, furniture and interiors, medical and other applications.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, By Product



5 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, By Grade



6 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, By Application



7 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



The Dow Chemical Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic)

Quinn Plastic

Polycasa N.V

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Makevale Group

LG MMA Corporation

Kuraray Co Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Chi Mei Corporation

BASF

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Arkema SA (Altuglas International)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jb9jdz/global_polymethyl





