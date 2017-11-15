Global Polyacrylamide Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - Increasing Demand from Enhanced Oil Recovery

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Polyacrylamide Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include great adoption in water treatment industry, increasing demand from enhanced oil recovery, and raising demand from Asian countries.

Based on Product the market is categorized into cationic polyacrylamide, anionic polyacrylamide, non-ionic polyacrylamide, and other products. Further, other products include copolymers, homopolymers.

By production process, the market is segmented by copper catalyst-based, and microbial enzyme-based. Depending on the polymer structure the market is classified into straight chain, cross linked.

On basis of application the market is segmented by binder in skin lotions, soil conditioner, enhanced oil recovery, flocculent for water treatment, manufacturing safe contact lenses, and other applications. Based on end user the market is categorized into oil and gas, papermaking, water treatment, and other end users. Further, other end users include biomedical, mining, and chemicals.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Polyacrylamide Market, By Product



5 Polyacrylamide Market, By Production Process



6 Polyacrylamide Market, By Polymer Structure



7 Polyacrylamide Market, By Application



8 Polyacrylamide Market, By End User



9 Polyacrylamide Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Beijing Heng- Chemical Group Co., Ltd.,

Feixiang Group of Companies

Jiangsu Feixiang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kemira

PetroChina Company Limited

Shadong Polymer Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

Shandong Shuiheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

SNF Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Xitao Polymer Co. Ltd.

Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinyong Biochemical Co. Ltd.

ZL Petrochemicals Co. Ltd.

