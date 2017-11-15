Alcami Furthers Expansion with New West Coast Sales Office

DURHAM, North Carolina, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation, a leading provider of custom end-to-end development and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announces the official opening of a new West Coast sales office in the heart of La Jolla at 4660 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 100,San Diego, California. The facility will support the company's thriving West Coast customer base and will help accelerate growth through new regional partnerships.

"Today we reinforce our commitment to our West Coast clients and prospects with the formation of our new sales office in San Diego," said Alcami CEO, President and Chairman, Dr. Stephan Kutzer. "This is an exciting time of remarkable progress and positive momentum for Alcami and we look forward to expanding access to our expertise coast-to-coast."

Alcami's San Diego expansion is the next in a series of recent steps to advance the company's growth strategy, and the announcement comes only a few short weeks after the grand opening of its new international sales office in Tokyo, Japan. Like the Tokyo location, the San Diego workplace will initially house members of the company's global sales and business development team, with plans to later include project management.

The new office will feature Alcami's state-of-the-art virtual experience, which grants customers unprecedented access to Alcami facilities and team members at their fingertips, as well as ample office and meeting space to facilitate video conference project team meetings. Quarterly educational forums and custom events will focus on critical topics related to the development and launch of drugs within the U.S.

"We are in the very rewarding position of better serving our West Coast clientele with a personalized service offering and experience while simultaneously developing our portfolio," said Alcami Chief Commercial Officer, Syed T. Husain.

ABOUT ALCAMI

Alcami is a world-class end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in North Carolina, with executive offices in Durham and Wilmington. With over 1,000 employees operating at nine global locations, Alcami provides customizable and innovative services to small and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering individualized and integrated services across multiple areas. We connect our clients with innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit www.alcaminow.com.

