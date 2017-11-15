Technavio market research analysts forecast the global pea protein processing equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global pea protein processing equipment marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists wet fractionation and dry fractionation as the two major segments based on fractionation method. The wet fractionation segment accounted for close to 70% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global pea protein processing equipment market:

Health and nutritional benefits provided by pea protein

Usage of pea protein as an ingredient in various food products

Increasing adoption of non-GMO and gluten-free food products

Health and nutritional benefits provided by pea protein

Pea protein contains a large amount of amino acids such as glutamine and the branched chain amino acids (BCAA) such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine. Pea protein also provides good digestibility. BCAA helps keep the human body in a muscle-building state, mainly by increasing stamina and energizing workouts. BCAA also helps in reducing fat. Pea protein is a good source of nutrition for children and the elderly. It contains lysine, which helps in lowering cholesterol. Lysine absorbs calcium and helps in building bones, skin, and tendons. Lysine supports the growth in children and helps to build a healthy immune system.

"Pea protein is low in carbohydrates, sugar, and fats, containing a high amount of calcium. Thus, it is widely used in sports and clinical nutrition products. It can be used as a supplementary protein source for vegans and for people who are lactose intolerant. Pea protein also helps in weight loss by reducing ghrelin levels in the body. All these benefits will help in increasing the demand for pea protein-fortified products globally," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research.

Usage of pea protein as an ingredient in various food products

Pea protein can be used as an effective ingredient in many food products. It can be used as an egg substitute in cakes, waffle mixes, cookies, pasta, cupcakes, and other products. Pea protein is rich in amino acids such as glutamine and BCAA leucine. Pea protein can be used in preparing snacks and cereals, as it helps in maintaining the structural stability and texture of snacks. For instance, pea protein is mixed with potato to produce potato chips. Pea protein can also be used as a dairy alternative.

"The increase in applications of pea protein in various food products will help in increasing the demand for pea protein among food processing companies. To meet the increase in demand, pea protein manufacturers will increase the production and expansion of production facilities. This will help in increasing the demand for new pea protein processing equipment," says Manu.

Increasing adoption of non-GMO and gluten-free food products

Pea protein is a non-genetically modified organism (non-GMO) and gluten-free product, unlike other proteins such as soy protein, wheat protein, and others. Thus, pea protein is a clean label ingredient.

Gluten-containing foods cause health problems in consumers with gluten-related disorders such as gluten ataxia, celiac diseases, and wheat allergy. Thus, such consumers prefer gluten-free foods. GMOs are organisms that are created in a laboratory using genetic modification. Health risks due to foods containing GMOs are high as they can disrupt the functioning of other genes and can lead to the creation of allergens or toxins in food. Thus, consumers worldwide have started using non-GMO foods over the years.

The shift in consumer demand toward non-GMO and gluten-free foods will help in increasing the demand for pea protein, which in turn will help in the global pea protein processing equipment market.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

