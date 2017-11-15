LONDON, 2017-11-15 19:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo is headed to Big Data London 2017 to help IT professionals empower their organizations with real-time, self-service insights at scale. Domo will demonstrate how its platform helps technology and data professionals enable decision makers across the enterprise to make smarter, faster decisions that drive business results.



IT leaders interested in discovering how Domo can securely help their teams meet the growing demand for real-time data access can visit Domo at Booth 415 in the Olympia building, West Hall, Level 1 or join Domo at any of the following speaking events:



Seminar 1



Title: Best of Both Worlds: Delivering Governed, Self-service Analytics at Scale Speaker: Mark Dalton, Sr. Director of Sales Consulting, Domo Date: Wednesday, November 15th Time: 10:30am -11:00am Location: Self-Service Analytics Theatre



Seminar 2



Title: The BARC Annual BI Survey Review: How Does Domo Stack Up? Speakers: Ian Tickle, Senior Vice President & General Manager of EMEA, Domo & Carsten Bange, Founder & CEO, BARC Date: Thursday, November 16th Time: 3:10pm -3:40pm Location: Self-Service Analytics Theatre



Keynote



Title: How to Meet the Needs of Your Data-hungry Organisation Speaker: Ian Tickle, Senior Vice President & General Manager of EMEA, Domo & Ross Moncur, Director of Web & Data Analytics, EY CONSULTING Ltd Date: Thursday, November 16th Time: 12:30pm -1:00pm Location: Keynote Theater



Domo's scalable cloud platform connects all your people and all of your data in real-time, allowing users to access and combine data from anywhere in their business. With Domo, governed, self-service insights can easily be delivered to stakeholders and customers in a modern, intuitive interface they'll actually want to use. Decision makers and knowledge workers alike can leverage Domo's rich, interactive data visualizations, seamless desktop to mobile experience, AI-driven alerts, and robust sharing and collaboration tools to make smarter, data-driven decisions.



Big Data LDN is back for a second year and will held be on the 15-16th of November at the Olympia-West Hall in London. Big Data LDN is a free to attend conference and will host leading global data and analytics experts, ready to arm attendees with the tools they need to deliver the most effective data-driven strategy.



For more information, visit: https://www.domo.com/company/events/big-data-ldn



About Domo Domo helps all employees - from the CEO to the front-line worker - optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company works with the world's leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.



Domo, Domo Business Cloud and The Business Cloud are trademarks of Domo, Inc.



Media Contact: Domo, Inc. PR@domo.com