NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announces its unaudited revenues for the third quarter of 2017.

Income Statement for the third quarter of 2017

In € Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q3 2016 Revenues 33,018 58,645 58,556 Of which :



License

Services



-

33,018



146

58,499



-





46,351

12,205

Year-to-date income statement as of September 30th, 2017

In € 09/30/2017 (9 months) 09/30/2016 (9 months) Revenues 91,663 1,040,723 Of which :



License

Services



146

91,517



1,028,518

12,205

Activity and results

In total, revenue for the third quarter amounted to €33,018. This brings the revenue for the first nine months of 2017 to €91,663, which is fully in line with the Company's expectations.

Most of the revenues generated by the Company during this period come from services that Nanobiotix crossed-charged to its partners as per its operational activities.

In September, Nanobiotix announced its intention to start its first clinical trial with NBTXR3 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in the U.S., with a multi-arm trial targeting a sub-population of advanced lung, and head and neck cancer patients. The medium-term objective is to transform non-responders into checkpoint inhibitor responders while improving patients' benefits. The trial aims to evaluate the ability of NBTXR3 to generate an abscopal effect.

This trial also aims to expand the potential for NBTXR3, including using it to treat recurrent or metastatic disease. The trial would begin by combining NBTXR3 with any approved checkpoint inhibitors in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or non-small cell lung cancer.

Next financial press release: revenue for Q4 2017 by February 28, 2018

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the treatment of cancer. The Company's first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to providing a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.

NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases). Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by Nanobiotix's Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia Pacific region. The Company filed in August 2016 for market approval (CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.

In 2016 the Company started a new preclinical research program in Immuno-oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's Headquarters is based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

