IGEN Networks Corporation: IGEN to Present at LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 6

MURRIETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN; CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions bringing peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through the protection and management of their mobile assets, announced today that Neil Chan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at 2:30 pm Pacific Time. The event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact LD Micro or IGEN Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include stolen vehicle protection, real-time updates on asset health and driver behavior. IGEN's Nimbo Tracking LLC technology provides robust wireless M2M solutions that enhance visibility and accountability for integrated GPS tracking and vehicle warning solutions across various markets, including Automotive, Power Sport, Subprime Automotive and Power Sport Finance, Fleet Vehicles, Emergency Vehicles, and Law Enforcement.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, visit http://igen-networks.com and www.NimboTracking.com. IGEN IR Programs are funded on a per diem basis month-to-month.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Contact Information:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

