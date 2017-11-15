NY Press Conference to be held Nov. 21 at 9:30 am

The 709 carat Peace Diamond left Belgium today and is on the way to New York where it will be shown to the world's most important diamond buyers. The New York viewing of the Peace Diamond will take place from Nov. 20 through Dec. 4, when it will be sold at auction.

Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines the Hon. Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray presented the diamond today to hundreds of rough diamond dealers at the Antwerp Rough Diamond Bourse (Kring) and issued an official Sierra Leone government proclamation naming the diamond the "Sierra Leone Peace Diamond."

"This diamond will improve the lives of our people. It represents a future of peace and prosperity as this natural resource of Sierra Leone brings direct benefit to the people of Sierra Leone," said the Minister.

Images of the diamond in the Antwerp Rough Diamond Bourse with the Minister and other material are available at the gallery on www.peacediamond.com. The media is strongly urged to view the Peace Diamond Video for background information https://youtu.be/7z8uEBz00ks.

A Peace Diamond Press Conference will be held in New York City on Tuesday, November 21 at 9:30 am. Journalists will have an opportunity to hold and photograph the Peace Diamond at the event. To attend the Press Conference please email peacediamond@diamonds.net. The Press Conference will be broadcast live via https://zoom.us/j/753274144 and can also be viewed on the Peace Diamond and Rapaport Facebook pages.

"All of the proceeds from the sale of the Peace Diamond, the world's 14 largest, will go to provide life-saving infrastructure such as clean water and electricity to some of the poorest people in the world. There is a reason G-D gave diamonds to the poorest in the world and made the richest desire them. The Peace Diamond Auction is 'Tikun Olam' fixing the world. This diamond will make the world a better place," said Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group who is auctioning the diamond for the Government of Sierra Leone, free of all charges.

