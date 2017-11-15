Global Endocrine Testing Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Endocrine Testing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Endocrine Testing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing occurrence of endocrine diseases and growing aging population and stress levels.



Scope of the Report



Based on diagnostic technology the market is categorized into monoclonal and polyclonal antibody technologies, tandem mass spectrometry, clinical chemistry technologies, sensor technologies, immunoassay technologies and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS). Sensor Technologies segment is further sub segmented into biosensors and electrochemical. Immunoassay Technologies segment is further sub segmented into radioimmunoassays (RIA) and enzyme immunoassays.

Depending on the end user the market is segmented by ambulatory care centers, hospitals, physician offices, commercial laboratories and home based tests

By test, market is segregated by dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) test, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) test, cortisol test, testosterone test, follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) test, gastrin, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) test, luteinizing hormone (LH) test, secretin, prolactin test, progesterone test, estradiol (E2) test, thymosin and insulin test.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Endocrine Testing Market, By Diagnostic Technology



5 Endocrine Testing Market, By End User



6 Endocrine Testing Market, By Test



7 Endocrine Testing Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Biomedical Technologies

Abbott Laboratories

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

AB Sciex Pte Ltd.

LabCorp

bioMerieux SA.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x2zggp/global_endocrine



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716