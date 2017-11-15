According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global percutaneous coronary intervention devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005951/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global PCI devices market into four major product segments:

Coronary stents

PTCA catheters

Coronary guidewires

EPDs

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global coronary stents market

The global coronary stents market occupies a market share of more than 77% owing to its increased adoption in treating CAD. Furthermore, the growth of the market is attributed to growing technological advancements and rapid shift towards MI surgery procedures.

According to Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio forcardiovascular devices research, "Bare metal stents are the traditional stents which are used in coronary stenting and have proven to be successful. However, with the advent of new technological advances such as drug-eluting stents, bio-absorbable stents, and bifurcated stents, the market is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period."

Also, vendors are investing huge amounts on R&D activities and designing novel products which substantially ease the treatment procedures with more efficient clinical outcomes. For instance, vendors like Abbott and Biosensors are developing bifurcated and biodegradable stents which deals with concerns about thrombosis that is caused by long-term device implantation.

Global PTCA catheters market

This market comprises of PTCA balloon catheters, PTCA guiding catheters, and PTCA dilatation catheters. These catheters are used to clear the blockage of arteries. The global PTCA catheters market is growing at a steady pace owing to its increased use in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. High prevalence of cardiac diseases owing to smoking, obesity, and diabetes, is expected to spur the growth of the coronary catheters market. The market is witnessing rapid technical advances in tip designs, coatings, and shapes. Vendors are manufacturing technically advanced IVU catheters and PTCA balloon catheters to help in meeting the daily requirements of the physicians.

Global coronary guidewires market

Coronary guidewires are thin and flexible wires, which are designed to navigate through narrow vessels to reach the target site. They act as a guide for the catheter to reach the treatment site. Many workhorse guidewires are intended to facilitate the balloon dilatation catheters during PTCA and PTA procedures.

"Technical advances in navigating and designing guidewires has helped to increase the safety and efficacy of procedures. The most commonly available guidewires are made of stainless steel and nitinol. Some popular coronary guidewires are RUNTHROUGH NS extra floppy coronary guidewire, ASAHI INTECC's coronary guidewire family, and ATW Marker Wire," says Barath.

Global EPDs market

The global EPDs market is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to the growing usage of EPDs in interventional cardiology procedures such as bypass surgeries and TAVR procedures. EPDs trap blood and luminal debris during stenting and prevent distal embolization. Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding availability of advanced commercial EPDs among patients and physicians along with increase in cath labs globally attribute to the growth of the global EPDs market.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Medtronic

Cordis

Terumo Medical

Browse Related Reports:

Global Circulatory Support Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Carotid Stents Market 2017-2021

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005951/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com