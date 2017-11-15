DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyethylene High Density (HDPE): 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world polyethylene high density market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polyethylene high density.

Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of polyethylene high density

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing polyethylene high density capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on polyethylene high density manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of polyethylene high density in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Polyethylene high density market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: POLYETHYLENE HIGH DENSITY PROPERTIES AND USES



2. POLYETHYLENE HIGH DENSITY MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. POLYETHYLENE HIGH DENSITY WORLD MARKET



3.1. World polyethylene high density capacity

- Capacity broken down by region

- Capacity divided by country

- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant



3.2. World polyethylene high density production

- Global output dynamics

- Production by region

- Production by country



3.3. Polyethylene high density consumption

- World consumption

- Consumption trends in Europe

- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

- Consumption trends in North America



3.4. Polyethylene high density global trade

- World trade dynamics

- Export and import flows in regions



3.5. Polyethylene high density prices in the world market



4. POLYETHYLENE HIGH DENSITY REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

- Total installed capacity in country

- Production in country

- Manufacturers in country

- Consumption of in country

- Suppliers in country

- Export and import in country

- Prices in country



4.1. Polyethylene high density European market analysis

Countries covered:

- Belgium

- Czech Republic

- France

- Germany

- Hungary

- Italy

- Netherlands

- Poland

- Portugal

- Romania

- Russia

- Spain

- Sweden

- Finland

- Serbia

- Ukraine



4.2. Polyethylene high density Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

- Australia

- Azerbaijan

- China

- India

- Indonesia

- Japan

- Malaysia

- Philippines

- Singapore

- South Korea

- Taiwan

- Thailand



4.3. Polyethylene high density North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

- Canada

- USA



4.4. Polyethylene high density Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Venezuela



4.5. Polyethylene high density Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

- Algeria

- Iran

- Iraq

- Libya

- Qatar

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Turkey

- Nigeria



5. POLYETHYLENE HIGH DENSITY MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Polyethylene high density capacity and production forecast up to 2021

- Global production forecast

- On-going projects



5.2. Polyethylene high density consumption forecast up to 2021

- World consumption forecast

- Forecast of consumption in Europe

- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

- Consumption forecast in North America



5.3. Polyethylene high density market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE POLYETHYLENE HIGH DENSITY MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. POLYETHYLENE HIGH DENSITY FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. POLYETHYLENE HIGH DENSITY END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application



8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



