Astorius Resources Ltd.: Astorius Provides Clarification to Its Previously Disclosed News Release

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Astorius Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ASQ, Frankfurt: 47AF) ("Astorius" or the "Company") at the request of IIROC the Company wishes to clarify specific disclosure relating to the news release disseminated by the Company on November 14, 2017.

Astorius can earn 100% ownership in the mineral claims in the Taca Taca District by paying $50,000 USD upon the signing of the agreement, paying $100,000 USD and issuing 4,500,000 common shares upon TSX Venture Exchange Approval, incurring $275,000 USD in exploration expenditures on an in-depth exploration EIA approval, and $300,000 USD upon acceptance of a NI 43-101 Report by the TSX Venture Exchange or within 18 months. This transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange Approval.

The company has retracted the reference to any extraction activity as quoted by Sandy MacDougall CEO and Chairman, as no mining study has been filed to support the technical feasibility and economic viability of the project that would suggest any "the extraction activity" disclosed in the news release.

