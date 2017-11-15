Global Laminated Labels Market 2014-2017 & 2025 by Printing Technology, Composition, Material, Printing Ink, End-user, Form & Regions

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Laminated Labels Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased utilities in e-commerce industry, emergence of new products developments, recent technological developments of laminated labels and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Scope of the Report

Based on printing technology, the market is categorized into letterpress printing, lithography printing, flexographic printing, offset printing, gravure printing, digital printing, screen printing and other printing technologies.

Depending on composition, the market is segregated into release liner, facestock, adhesive and laminate. By material type, the market is segmented by polypropylene, vinyl, polycarbonate, polyester, UL approved laminates, UV sunscreen polyester and other materials. In terms of printing ink, the market is classified into UV-curable ink, hot melt-based ink, water-based ink and solvent-based ink.

On the basis of end users, the market is divided into retail labels, home and personal care, food and beverages, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, industrial lubricants, apparels & textile and other end users. By form, the market is bifurcated into sheets and reels.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Laminated Labels Market, By Printing Technology



5 Laminated Labels Market, By Composition



6 Laminated Labels Market, By Material Type



7 Laminated Labels Market, By Printing Ink



8 Laminated Labels Market, By End User



9 Laminated Labels Market, By Form



10 Laminated Labels Market, By Geography



11 Key Player Activities



12 Leading Companies



Stickythings Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

& Sons Company Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

CCL Industries Inc.

Flexcon Company, Inc.

Torraspapel Adestor

Coveris Holdings S.A.

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Gipako

Hub Labels

Reflex Labels Ltd

Ravenwood Packaging

