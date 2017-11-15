Sky Prime Private Aviation has Gained 70% of the Saudi Market Share in Private Aviation

DUBAI, UAE, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Becoming the largest private aviation fleet in the Middle East

Leading the private aviation industry throughout the Middle East, Saudi Arabia's Sky Prime Aviation Services announces rapid growth for 2017 that places it as the largest private aviation operator in the Middle East since its inception in 2016. Now stepping strongly into its second year of operation, Sky Prime Private Aviation reports a 40% growth in charter flights size compared to 2016, as well as 25% growth in flying hours and 20% growth in Sky Prime elite clientele.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/605347/Sky_Prime_Aviation.jpg )



Raising the bar in private and business aviation, Sky Prime invested in over six new luxurious and in demand models of aircraft for 2017; including a diversity of models and sizes from Airbus, Gulfstream and Embraer. Striking a balance between demand and supply to achieve elimination of 60% of lost opportunities.

Ongoing investment, upgrading and expanding of fleets, along with specialised private aviation services are part of Sky Primes mission to exceed customers' expectations, and meet the growing regional and worldwide demand for private aviation. Demonstrating its ability to cater to private aviation needs within the Saudi market, which now accounts for 80% of the private aviation market in the Middle East, Sky Prime has carefully selected advanced fleets and tailored services that have led to Sky Prime gaining 70% of the Saudi market share in private and business aviation.

In terms of In-house ground handling services, Sky Prime reports a 6% growth in sales, as well as the development and upgrading of ground handling services, the provision of advanced equipment and the development of ground-based service providers for all international carriers operating in the private aviation sector.

Sky Prime Aviation Services comments; "Our prime position in Saudi, the hub of private aviation business throughout the Middle East allows us to ensure we are working ahead of industry trends and demands. At Sky Prime we forecast that the Saudi market will remain one of largest for private aviation across 2018 and our goal is to continue to grow Sky Prime as a leader throughout this region and globally across the next year. In line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, we are already working towards new horizons and ambitious expansion targets that will enable us to play a key economic role for the aviation sector."

For more information contact The Collective Communications: Georgina@thecollective-group.com; +971-582-600-508

http://www.thecollective-group.com