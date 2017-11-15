Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new real-world evidence analytics study on the pharmaceutical industry. The client, a pharmaceutical distributor, wanted to understand the market effectiveness and develop their products based on customer preferences. The pharmaceutical distributor wanted to improve clinical outcomes and enhance the accessibility of the drugs. Additionally, the client wanted to evaluate their business efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005113/en/

Real World Evidence Analytics Helps a Leading Pharmaceutical Supplies Distributor to Improve their Overall Business Efficiency (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the real world evidence analytics experts at Quantzig, "With the growing therapeutic needs of the consumers, leading pharmaceutical distributors are facing challenges regarding quality issues and pricing pressures. Consequently, major pharmaceutical distributors are relying on real-world analytics solution to understand treatment patterns better."

The pharmaceutical industry is transforming, and players in this sector are identifying new approaches to uncover and better define the unmet needs of the customers. In the recent years, the pharmaceutical industry players have become extremely concerned about the challenges about supply chain efficiency. Leading distributors in the pharma industry are relying on real-world evidence analytics solution to gain better prescriptions on the treatment patterns

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to improve the accessibility of the drugs and the pricing levels. The client was also able to compare the cost and benefits of the drugs with that of the competitors. Also, the client compared the competing products regarding the quality and efficacy of care.

This real-world evidence analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the treatment patterns of the patients

Understand the effect of treatment patterns on economic outcomes

To know more, request a free proposal

This real-world evidence analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving efficiency of clinical trials

Identifying potential development areas and gaining real-world data on products

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete real-world evidence analytics case study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/real-world-evidence-pharmaceutical

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005113/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us