The 2017 Global Grad Show Exhibition Opens in Dubai with 200 Innovative Prototypes from 43 Countries

The 2017 Global Grad Show exhibition opens in Dubai with 200 innovative prototypes from 43 different countries. This year marks the third edition of this acclaimed annual exhibition of life changing inventions from graduates of the world's leading design and technology universities. Curated by renowned author and designer, Brendan McGetrick, the Global Grad Show presents 200 innovative projects selected from over 470 global entries. The selections will be presented at the Global Grad Show until 18 November, 2017 during Dubai Design Week.

A not for profit initiative, the Global Grad Show welcomes graduates from 92 universities to Dubai to present forward-thinking prototypes around the themes of empowerment, connection, and sustainability. Graduates hail from universities far and wide, including leading institutions such as Design Academy Eindhoven (Netherlands), Massachusetts Institute of Technology, (USA), Royal College of Art (UK), and National University of Singapore. Furthermore, work from emerging markets rarely seen on a global scale are on view, including projects from designers based in Serbia, Uganda, Peru, Malaysia and New Zealand.

McGetrick curated the projects based on his personal interpretation of design that emphasises four categories: innovation that transcends technology and exists independent of wealth; equality without hierarchy amongst universities, regions and designers; universal design opens to all types of projects; and impact on the world at large through solutions to some of the world's most pressing problems.

"We organise Global Grad Show to be a celebration of beautiful ideas," McGetrick explained. "It features projects that are designed to directly benefit social and environmental causes. By presenting a cross section of design programs from around the world, we try to demonstrate how the brightest young minds are designing the future. The variety of programs offers a unique view to the ways in which designers in different places, with different budgets, cultural contexts, and tools develop solutions to the problems and opportunities of our time."

Global Grad Show is held at Dubai Design District (d3) and will be announcing, for the first time this year, the inaugural Progress Prize, which will be awarded to one exhibiting project. The winning prototype will be selected by an international jury from fields of journalism, design, manufacturing, innovation and investment and demonstrate originality of idea, social impact, international relevance and feasibility.

