Global Automotive Suspension Market to 2025 - Technological Advancements Have led to the Evolution of Electrical Generator Suspensions

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Suspension Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Automotive Suspension Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased utilities in e-commerce industry, emergence of new products developments, recent technological developments of laminated labels and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



To reduce the fuel consumption and emissions, manufacturers are using lightweight material

Technological advancements have led to the evolution of electrical generator suspensions

High prices of independent suspension systems might affect the growth

Advanced electronically-controlled systems are improving vehicle stability and security

4 Automotive Suspension Market, By Component



Air Compressor

Ball Joint

Struts

Spring

Leaf Spring

Control Arm

Shock-Dampener

5 Automotive Suspension Market, By Suspension Type



Leaf Spring Suspension

Hydraulic Suspension

Air Suspension

6 Automotive Suspension Market, By System



Semi-Active/Active Suspension

Passive Suspension

7 Automotive Suspension Market, By Vehicle Type



Commercial Vehicle

Two wheeler

Passenger Car

8 Automotive Suspension Market, By Geometry



Independent

Dependent

Semi Independent

9 Automotive Suspension Market, By Channel Type



Aftermarket

OEM

10 Automotive Suspension Market, By Geography



11 Key Player Activities



Acquisitions & Mergers

Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

Product Launch & Expansions

Other Activities

12 Leading Companies



Sogefi SpA

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Continental AG

FOX Factory, Inc.

Hendrickson USA , L.L.C

, L.L.C Tenneco Inc.

ZF TRW

WABCO

Gabriel India Limited

KYB Corporation

BWI Group

Mando Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x2jvxc/global_automotive





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716