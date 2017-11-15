Global Automotive Suspension Market to 2025 - Technological Advancements Have led to the Evolution of Electrical Generator Suspensions

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Automotive Suspension Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased utilities in e-commerce industry, emergence of new products developments, recent technological developments of laminated labels and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- To reduce the fuel consumption and emissions, manufacturers are using lightweight material
- Technological advancements have led to the evolution of electrical generator suspensions
- High prices of independent suspension systems might affect the growth
- Advanced electronically-controlled systems are improving vehicle stability and security
4 Automotive Suspension Market, By Component
- Air Compressor
- Ball Joint
- Struts
- Spring
- Leaf Spring
- Control Arm
- Shock-Dampener
5 Automotive Suspension Market, By Suspension Type
- Leaf Spring Suspension
- Hydraulic Suspension
- Air Suspension
6 Automotive Suspension Market, By System
- Semi-Active/Active Suspension
- Passive Suspension
7 Automotive Suspension Market, By Vehicle Type
- Commercial Vehicle
- Two wheeler
- Passenger Car
8 Automotive Suspension Market, By Geometry
- Independent
- Dependent
- Semi Independent
9 Automotive Suspension Market, By Channel Type
- Aftermarket
- OEM
10 Automotive Suspension Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
- Acquisitions & Mergers
- Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
- Product Launch & Expansions
- Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
- Sogefi SpA
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A
- Continental AG
- FOX Factory, Inc.
- Hendrickson USA, L.L.C
- Tenneco Inc.
- ZF TRW
- WABCO
- Gabriel India Limited
- KYB Corporation
- BWI Group
- Mando Corp
