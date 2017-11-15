Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2017) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") announces the final results from the recently completed 2017 diamond drilling program at the Alpine Mine property near Nelson, BC (Alpine) with more than 1,600 meters drilled in 11 holes. Braveheart had reported the results from 10 holes, the best assay coming from Hole AL17008 returning 33.6 g/t Au over 1.6m (including 66.1 g/t Au over 0.8m). Figure 1 in the Appendix shows the drill hole locations; Figure 2 is a typical cross section of several of the drill holes intersecting the mineralized vein structure.

Table 1 - 2017 Alpine Drill Hole Assays (Final, widths are true thickness)

Drill Hole ID Interval (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Weighted Average From To

AL17001 99.6 100.4 0.8 3.9 1.4 AL17002 97.0 98.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 AL17003 90.0 90.5 0.5 0.1 1.4 AL17004



87.5

88.0

88.5 88.0

88.5

89.0 0.5

0.5

0.5 3.3

2.6

29.6 12.3

1.5

9.7 11.8 g/t Au over 1.5 metres AL17005

125.5

126.2 126.2

126.7 0.7

0.5 0.8

0.4 0.5

18.1

AL17006 125.2 125.7 0.5 0.6 1.1 AL17007







140.7

141.4

142.0

142.6

143.1 141.4

142.0

142.6

143.1

143.6 0.7

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.5 0.8

0.1

33.5

0.3

2.0 0.3

0.4

11.7

0.4

1.1 19.1 g/t Au over 1.7 metres AL17008

126.8

127.4 127.4

128.2 0.6

0.8 0.6

66.1 2.1

95.4 38.0 g/t Au over 1.4 metres AL17009 150.9 151.5 0.5 0.0 0.9 AL17011 134.7 135.3 0.5 0.1 0.6 AL17012 145.0 146.0 1.0 0.3 0.2

Phil Keele, Braveheart President and CEO stated, "These results have substantially improved our understanding of the extent and quality potential that our flagship Alpine Property holds. We look forward to receiving the NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Alpine Project before year end and preparation of our 2018 Budget and 3 year rolling plan."

Additional Highlights from the 2017 Program

Channel sampling was carried out in 5 distinct sections of Level 6 of the Alpine Mine to confirm work performed by Cove Resources in 1988. D etails with respect to assays, location and extent of the channel samples will be provided once final laboratory results have been received and evaluation complete d .

The quartz vein/mineralized material zone was intersected in 10 of the 11 holes drilled.

51 samples were taken from a stockpile located on the mine site . Upon receipt of final analyses mechanical sampling and definition is planned for 2018 in order to better define the economic viability of mining this material. For future reference, any study analyzing and disclosing the economic viability of the project must satisfy the requirements to be considered a PEA, PFS or FS.

T he Company has retained the serv ices of Giroux Consultants Ltd. Principal, Gary Giroux, P.Eng. will work closely with TerraLogic personnel to produce a NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Alpine Project .

Going forward the Company will be preparing a permit application for the extraction of a bulk sample from the existing Alpine workings in 2018.

Notes on analytical techniques

All core was analyzed by Activation Laboratories Inc. of Kamloops, BC utilizing an industry standard 30 elements ICP-MS technique following an aqua-regia digestion (UT-1M). In addition, all mineralized core was analyzed for gold on a large 500g split by fire-assay with an AA finish (1A2). A comprehensive external QAQC procedure was employed by TerraLogic which included regular and strategic inclusions of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sampling stream. Gravimetric analysis (FA-GRA) were completed on all over-detection (>5 g/t Au) fire assay results.

For more information on Braveheart Resources Inc. including photos please visit our website at www.braveheartresourcesinc.com

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder wealth through aggressive exploration in a favorable and proven mining jurisdiction - the West Kootenays in southeast British Columbia (silver and gold). Particular focus is on the Alpine Mine, a past producing property 20 km northeast of Nelson. Braveheart's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BHT.V. Braveheart currently has 41,514,505 common shares issued and outstanding.

Qualified Person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jim Decker, P.Eng., a consultant to Braveheart who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact

Phil Keele, P.Eng,. President and CEO 780-215-4044 or pkeele@shaw.ca

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, (more) uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

APPENDIX

Figure 1 - Drill Hole Location Map