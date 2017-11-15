NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) presented the annual Member Awards, which showcase the professionalism, integrity and appreciation manufactured home community owners and operators have for their communities, homes and residents.

"The manufactured housing industry in Michigan experienced a great year in 2017," said Josh Schnakenberg, divisional vice president Sun Communities and MMHA board of directors member. "The communities that won were chosen by their peers and are excellent representatives of manufactured home communities across the state."

Awards were presented for best community entrance, best community event or activity, best model home staging, best member website, best member advertisement and best community manager. The winners in those categories were:

Best community entrance: Cider Mill Crossings

Cider Mill Crossings provides residents with a beautifully maintained entrance and community.

Best model home staging: Hunters Glen

The model is decorated to show off the beauty of country living with just a hint of colorful décor to portray the excitement that is close by.

Best community event or activity: Arlington Woods

Arlington Woods has hosted a community Angel Tree for the past eight years. The office staff dresses up as elves to deliver wrapped gifts along with Santa, to children living in Arlington Woods. Gifts are donated by people within the community.

Best member website: Sun Communities

The newly designed Michigan webpage allows prospective residents to search for a home by amenity, region within the state or community.

Best member advertisement: Franklin Companies

Franklin Companies submitted a flyer that was created to distribute at the Monroe County Fair, where they had a home on display. The flyer provides clear information about Franklin Companies and product offerings, and stood out among other flyers that other exhibitors' were using at the fair.

Best community manager: Amy Brown, Warren Dunes Village

Amy created the Youth Team program for youth in the community, the Youth Team, which builds character, self esteem, taking responsibility and giving them a sense of ownership of the community.

The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) is one of Michigan's oldest trade associations, founded in 1941. MMHA is a nonprofit association representing the manufactured and modular home industry in Michigan. For more information, visit www.michhome.org or contact MMHA, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, MI 48864-5978; 517.349.3300.

