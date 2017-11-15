On the heels of its acquisition by Brookfield, the yieldco is putting its financial house in order.

Three weeks after it began shopping around for refinancing, yesterday solar and wind yieldco TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) announced that it has entered into a $350 million term loan credit facility with a consortium of seven banks.

TerraForm says that the monies borrowed under this facility will be used to pay off a portfolio term loan that a subsidiary entered into in 2015, as well as for general corporate purposes and the company's working capital requirements.

The new loan will bear an interest rate ...

