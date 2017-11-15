Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Retail Analytics Software Market Procurement Research Report. The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of retail analytics software and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global retail analytics software market has observed a growth in implementation of advanced technologies, such as streaming analytics and AR, this is because the buyers have started opting for cloud-based SaaS as it helps in reducing their CapEx costs," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Most retailers use retail analytics software to analyze customer data and derive insights about customer habits and preferences," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The global retail analytics software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of retail analytics software that assists buyers in optimizing retail operations and improving customer service levels. By implementing retail analytics software, the buyers in this market will be able to streamline their operational spend across different functionalities such as in-store management, inventory management, and CRM.

The buyers should identify and engage with suppliers that integrate retail analytics software with ERP and supply chain software. Integrating retail analytics software with other enterprise software such as ERP and supply chain software would benefit the buyers as it enables efficient information flow across the buyer's organizational supply chain.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in the retail analytics software market includes challenges in integrating multiple data collected from different functions such as inventory management and store management. The buyers should include the process of software testing before implementation to ensure its compatibility with multiple data points.

Retail Analytics Software Market Pricing Trends

The subscription-based pricing model is the most widely adopted pricing model in the global retail analytics software market. Tiered based pricing and licensing based pricing models also find comparable adoption in the retail analytics software market. In subscription-based pricing model, the charges are based on the number of users. The tiered-based pricing model helps buyers in analyzing the features and services modules required instead of having to purchase the entire software suite from suppliers whereas in the licensing-based pricing model the buyers can use license for an indefinite time or an annual term.

