Global Sesame Oil (CAS 8008-74-0) Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sesame Oil (CAS 8008-74-0) Market Research Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This Global Report 2017 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of sesame oil. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors. The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on sesame oil end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents. The fifth chapter deals with sesame oil market trends review, distinguish sesame oil manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 6 summarizes sesame oil prices data.



The sesame oil global market report 2017 key points:

Sesame oil description, its application areas and related patterns

Sesame oil market situation

Sesame oil manufacturers and distributors

Sesame oil prices (by region and provided by market players)

Sesame oil end-uses breakdown

Sesame oil downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. SESAME OIL GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information



2. SESAME OIL APPLICATION



3. SESAME OIL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. SESAME OIL PATENTS



5. SESAME OIL MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. General sesame oil market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of sesame oil

Europe

Asia

North America

5.3. Suppliers of sesame oil

Europe

Asia

North America

5.4. Sesame oil market forecast



6. SESAME OIL MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. SESAME OIL END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gndmrk/sesame_oil_cas



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716