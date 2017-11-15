Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE: Mandatory notification of trade

On 15 November 2017 Norchem AS in Denmark (in which Laurence Odfjell, Chairman of the Board in Odfjell SE, has a controlling interest), acquired 133 000 Odfjell B-shares in Odfjell SE at NOK 28,50 per share.

Following this transaction, Norchem AS owns 25 966 492 A-shares and 3 669 381 B-shares in Odfjell SE, equivalent to 34,15 % of the total outstanding shares of Odfjell SE. In addition Laurence Odfjell owns 463 012 B-shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

