Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE: Mandatory notification of trade

On 15 November 2017 Norchem AS in Denmark (in which Laurence Odfjell, Chairman of the Board in Odfjell SE, has a controlling interest), acquired 133 000 Odfjell B-shares in Odfjell SE at NOK 28,50 per share.
Following this transaction, Norchem AS owns 25 966 492 A-shares and 3 669 381 B-shares in Odfjell SE, equivalent to 34,15 % of the total outstanding shares of Odfjell SE. In addition Laurence Odfjell owns 463 012 B-shares.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
