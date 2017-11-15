

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority hosted the first public demonstration of a connected vehicle technology research project that is set to start pilot testing in 2018.



All new cars are required to have the connected technology by 2021, and it will be first beta tested in Tampa.



On Monday, the connected technology was demonstrated on the Selmon Expressway. The car is equipped with sensors that pick up everything around, including other vehicles, pedestrians and the highway.



The project includes fitting a fleet of 1,600 privately owned vehicles with technology that will communicate with roadways and other cars in order to receive various warnings and alerts about roadway conditions, speed limit changes, dangers and more.



The project is being funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.



