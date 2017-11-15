SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'chemicals' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Epoxy Resins Procurement Research Report', 'Plastic Resins Procurement Research Report', and 'PVC Procurement Research Report'

Global Epoxy Resins Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global epoxy resins market can be attributed to the increase in R&D activities across various industrial segments. Suppliers are focusing on R&D activities that are aimed at specific industrial and niche requirements as it helps to enhance effectiveness. Also, BASF has increased its R&D expenditure and is focusing on setting up research sites, as a result of which it has many research projects in its pipeline.

The buyers in this market should identify and collaborate with suppliers to mitigate supply risks associated with market consolidation. They should maintain a list of pre-qualified suppliers that can cater to their specific requirements. Maintaining a supplier database helps the buyers in saving on supplier screening costs and also helps in the standardization of contract terms and streamlining of administrative processes.

Global Plastic Resins Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global plastic resins market can be attributed to the availability of large shale gas reserves in North America. This helps in the production of cost-effective resins for various end-user segments. The end-users of plastic resins include sectors such as packaging, construction, and automotive sectors.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer green initiatives across the supply chain. Suppliers that help buyers in resin selection based on the requirements make the process simpler for the buyers. This is important because the selection of the right resin is crucial for producing an effective end product.

Global PVC Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global PVC market can be attributed to the growing demand for PVC across the globe, especially from the construction sector. The construction industry requires products such as pipes, fittings, profiles, tubes, rigid films, and sheets. The growth of PVC in the construction industry is mainly driven by regions such as Asia and the Middle East.

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with suppliers possess the technical expertise in the field and those that are capable of offering technical support to enhance the performance of end-user applications. Also, the buyers should engage with suppliers that assist in PVC grade selection and those who offer services like an industry-specific consultation.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

