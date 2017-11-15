Global IT Robotic Automation Market to 2025 - Increased Integration of Robots with AI & IoT Technologies

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The IT Robotic Automation market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapid growth of robot as a service (RaaS), growing acceptance of robot in finance & accounting division to slash cost and increased integration of robots with artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) technologies.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Rapid Growth of Robot as a Service (RaaS)

Growing Acceptance of Robot in Finance & Accounting Division to Slash Cost

Increased Integration of Robots With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Global IT Robotic Automation Market, By Technology



IVR system

Back office data driven process

Remote infrastructure

Voice recognition

Internet retailer and service provider

Digital detection

5 Global IT Robotic Automation Market, By Solution



Services

Training

Professional

Integration and Development

BPO

Infrastructure management

Application management

Consulting

Tools

Process Based

Model Based

6 Global IT Robotic Automation Market, By Application



Healthcare

Banking

Utilities

7 Global IT Robotic Automation Market, By Geography



Infosys Limited

IPSoft, Inc

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

IBM

Accenture plc

Hewlett Packard Company

Sutherland Global Services, Inc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Appian Corporation

Capgemini

UiPath SRL

Automation Anywhere Inc

Genpact Ltd.

Be Informed B.V.

Genfour

Blue Prism

Atos SE

