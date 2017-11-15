Global IT Robotic Automation Market to 2025 - Increased Integration of Robots with AI & IoT Technologies

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global IT Robotic Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The IT Robotic Automation market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapid growth of robot as a service (RaaS), growing acceptance of robot in finance & accounting division to slash cost and increased integration of robots with artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) technologies.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Rapid Growth of Robot as a Service (RaaS)
- Growing Acceptance of Robot in Finance & Accounting Division to Slash Cost
- Increased Integration of Robots With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Global IT Robotic Automation Market, By Technology
- IVR system
- Back office data driven process
- Remote infrastructure
- Voice recognition
- Internet retailer and service provider
- Digital detection
5 Global IT Robotic Automation Market, By Solution
- Services
- Training
- Professional
- Integration and Development
- BPO
- Infrastructure management
- Application management
- Consulting
- Tools
- Process Based
- Model Based
6 Global IT Robotic Automation Market, By Application
- Healthcare
- Banking
- Utilities
7 Global IT Robotic Automation Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Infosys Limited
- IPSoft, Inc
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- IBM
- Accenture plc
- Hewlett Packard Company
- Sutherland Global Services, Inc
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
- Appian Corporation
- Capgemini
- UiPath SRL
- Automation Anywhere Inc
- Genpact Ltd.
- Be Informed B.V.
- Genfour
- Blue Prism
- Atos SE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6dc8cl/global_it_robotic
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716