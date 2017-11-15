Egencia Announces New Chief Commercial Officer

Mieke De Schepper, current Vice President Market Management APAC, to assume Chief Commercial Officer role following departure of Senior Vice President and CCO Christophe Peymirat

BELLEVUE, Washington, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Egencia, the corporate travel division of Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced that Mieke De Schepper, Vice President, Market Management for the Lodging Partner Services organization in Expedia group will assume the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer in January, following the upcoming departure of 17-year Egencia veteran and current Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Christophe Peymirat.

Egencia President, Rob Greyber, reflecting on Peymirat's time at Egencia, noted, "After 17 years at Egencia, Christophe has decided to leave the company.Christophe has seen Egencia, Expedia and the travel industry change in massive ways, and he's played a huge part in many of those changes.Christophe was part of the team that started Egencia in 2000 and he has been instrumental in growing the business, integrating acquisitions, expanding geographically and more recently building a global commercial organization. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

De Schepper has been with Expedia since 2015. Based in Singapore, she has been leading Expedia's Lodging Partner Services Market Management efforts in APAC, driving key account management relationships with hotel partners in APAC and coordinating the execution of business strategy for Lodging Partner Services. De Schepper also serves as a non-executive member of the supervisory board of trivago, an Expedia company. She will continue to be based in Singapore.

Welcoming De Schepper to the role, Greyber said, "I know that Mieke will leverage her organizational capabilities, stakeholder management skills and great strategic capability to continue the great journey of Egencia's Commercial organization."

About Egencia

Egencia makes business travel better by making it more connected and complete. Egencia puts travelers at the heart of business travel, continuously supporting them with solutions that are more engaging and effective. Driven by consumer insights and technology investments from parent company, Expedia, Inc., Egencia connects everything travelers need - content, technology, service and reporting - in one place. Egencia provides services in more than 65 countries. To connect with Egencia, visit www.egencia.com and follow @Egencia on Facebook, Twitter, or check out our blog.

