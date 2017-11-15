Oracle's Moat Receives ABC Certification for Video Viewability Measurement

ABC UK Issues Moat New Video Viewability Certificate in its First Year Available

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle's Moat, a SaaS analytics and measurement provider focused on delivering products for marketers and publishers, has been certified by independent verification provider ABC UK to the JICWEBS Principles for Video Viewability Measurement.

Moat has long been committed to providing independent viewability measurement around the world. In 2014, Moat received ABC's first viewability measurement certification for desktop display. As of September 2017, Moat passed all 32 stringent tests across multiple behaviour scenarios and browsers to secure ABC's compliance Certificate for viewability of desktop video.

"Moat is committed to delivering analytics and measurement that meet the needs of our clients and partners around the world," said Jonah Goodhart, SVP of Oracle Data Cloud and Co-Founder of Moat. "Time spent with digital video has gone up 115 percent over the past five years in the UK, and providing transparent measurement has become even more important to support this growth. We are thrilled to receive ABC's video viewability certificate in the first year it's been offered to demonstrate Moat's continued focus on video."

"It's great to see Moat receive ABC's viewability certification for desktop video. We've long known Moat to be a leader in video measurement, and we're always behind any company pushing for better analytics, insight and viewability for advertisers," said Jamie West, Group Director of Advanced Advertising, Sky.

"We are delighted to issue Moat their first video viewability certificate. This new certificate demonstrates that Moat's video viewability measurement solution has met JICWEBS industry agreed standards. It also shows a commitment to transparency that is essential for the continued growth of trust and confidence within the digital ad trading industry," said Simon Redlich, Chief Executive at ABC.

For more information about Moat's viewability certifications from ABC, please visit https://www.abc.org.uk/Certificates/48878784.pdf.

About Moat

Moat is a global analytics provider focused on making brands and publishers more effective. From real-time attention metrics and intelligence to cross-platform measurement and new currencies, Moat offers solutions that make branding and storytelling work better. Its products include Moat Pro, which provides users with detailed snapshots of ad activity on the web, and Moat Analytics, a measurement platform that goes beyond traditional metrics like impressions or clicks to focus on attention. Moat was acquired by Oracle in 2017 and remains an independent platform within Oracle Data Cloud, which uses data and analytics to enhance media for leading marketers and publishers. The largest brands and publishers in the world rely on Moat as a trusted partner. For more information on Moat, please visit http://www.moat.com.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service(IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

