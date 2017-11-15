SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'professional services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'EPC and EPCM Services Procurement Research Report', 'Engineering Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Construction Professional Services Procurement Research Report'

Global EPC and EPCM Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global EPC and EPCM services market can be attributed to growing technological innovations and the high demand for advanced technology-based solutions. Various industrial sectors across the globe focus on using technologies that facilitate visualization and the formulation of FEED deliverable software. The shift in usage of detailed design activities, such as the development of 3D models helps buyers and developers achieve more accurate FEED estimates.

The buyers in the EPC and EPCM services market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer long-term engagement models. Suppliers that are capable of providing integrated services along with long-term partnerships are preferred by the buyers in this market as it ensures category-level innovations.

Global Engineering Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global engineering services market can be attributed to the growing technological advancements in the field of communication technology. The rapid advancements have enabled greater mobility and connectivity to teams operating across geographies. Also, the increase in infrastructural investments across economies is fueling the growth of sectors such as construction, automobile, and aerospace.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer a high level of pricing transparency. Suppliers that follow the global delivery model will help buyers by ensuring promptness in sticking to delivery timelines and quality, as they can monitor and manage the project from an end to end perspective.

Global Construction Professional Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global construction professional services market can be attributed to the growing demand for energy-efficient infrastructure across geographies. Also, the increase in demand for civil and industrial infrastructure has fueled the growth of the construction professional services industry.

The buyers in this market should identify the suppliers who follow the integrated project delivery model. Adopting this model helps the clients to streamline project workflow as well as effectively maintain and track various datasets.

