Global Process Automation & Instrument Market 2014-2017 & 2025 by Communication Protocol, End-User, Solution, Instrument & Region

The "Global Process Automation & Instrument Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing emphasis on robust IT Infrastructure, increasing need for proactive solutions which determine failures at component level & recent technological developments in process automation & instrumentation.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Scope of the Report



Depending on communication protocol, the market is categorized into wireless communication protocol and wired communication protocol.



Based on end user, the market is segregated into oil & gas, water & wastewater, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, energy & power, metals & mining, pulp & paper and other end users.

By Solution the market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), programmable logic controller (PLC), human machine interface (HMI), distributed control system (DCS), advanced process control (APC) and safety automation.



Safety Automation is further segmented into high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS), turbomachinery control (TMC), emergency shutdown system (Esd), burner management system (BMS) and fire and gas monitoring & control.

By Instrument the market is bifurcated into control valve, analyzer and field instrument.



Control Valve is further divided into actuator, valve body and other control valves. Analyzer is further segmented into gas chromatograph, ph analyzer, liquid chromatograph and conductivity analyzer.



Field Instrument is further sub segmented into temperature, humidity and pressure.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Communication Protocol



5 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By End-User



6 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Solution



7 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Instrument



8 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Idec Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Co

General Electric Co

Honeywell International Inc

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg

Maple Systems Inc

Inductive Automation

Intech Process Automation Inc

Carlo Gavazzi

Metso Corporation

Delta Electronics Inc

Rockwell Automation Inc

