IMPORTANT ANTARES PHARMA, INC. INVESTOR REMINDER: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Investors Who Purchased Antares Pharma, Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 22, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Antares Pharma, Inc. ('Antares' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: ATRS) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Antares securities on from December 21, 2016 through October 12, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period').

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. and would like to assist with the litigation process as a lead plaintiff, you may, no later than December 22 , 2017, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Antares had provided insufficient data to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with its New Drug Application (NDA) for Xyosted; and

accordingly, Antares had overstated the approval prospects for Xyosted; and

as a result of the foregoing, Antares' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 12, 2017, after the close of trading, Antares disclosed that on October 11, 2017, the Company received a letter from FDA stating that the agency had 'identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments' for Xyosted.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.41, or 37.80%, to close at $2.32 on October 13, 2017.

Subsequently, on October 20, 2017, post-market, Antares announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ('CRL') from the FDA regarding the NDA for Xyosted, 'indicat[ing] that the FDA cannot approve the NDA in its present form.' The Company stated in part that 'the FDA is concerned that XYOSTED could cause a clinically meaningful increase in blood pressure' and also 'raised a concern regarding the occurrence of depression and suicidality.'

