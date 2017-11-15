SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'information technology' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the IT sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'IT Storage Services Procurement Research Report', 'IT Infrastructure Services Procurement Research Report', and 'IT Peripherals Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005934/en/

IT Storage Services, IT Infrastructure Services, and IT Peripherals Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global IT Storage Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global IT storage services market can be attributed to the growing demand for data storage devices. The end-user segments include various sectors such as financial institutions, retail outlets, manufacturing industries, healthcare establishments, telecommunication industries, government institutions, IT companies, and research and consulting services.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in the global IT storage services market should evaluate the suppliers track record and expertise before engaging with them. They must adopt practices such as onsite data recovery and use of customized solutions for the recovery of data, as this helps in reducing the loss of data which is a major challenge for the buyers.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global IT Infrastructure Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global IT infrastructure services market can be attributed to the growing popularity and the increasing demand for cloud platforms such as Iaas, Paas, and SaaS in emerging markets across economies. Also, the growing demand from industries including the BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecommunications and IT, manufacturing, and research and consulting trigger the adoption of IT infrastructure services adding to its growth globally.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in the global IT infrastructure services market should identify and engage with suppliers after conducting a rigorous selection process and RFQ processes to extract relevant information that can help in selecting the right suppliers. They should adopt the practice of issuing RFPs to all IT infrastructure service providers that meet their criteria and also conduct a meeting with service providers that express interest in the RFP.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global IT Peripherals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global IT peripherals market can be attributed to the growing adoption of advanced interactive mediums such as virtual agents and mobile chat. Also, the growing popularity of wireless connectivity in the peripherals industry will further stimulate the adoption of IT peripherals.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with services providers that conform to the industry standards. Also, the buyers should include clauses in contracts that penalize suppliers in case of non-conformance to standards. Moreover, buyers should enter into medium-term contracts with suppliers to obtain maximum benefits, such as reduced cost.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of information technology procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/information-technology

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005934/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com