Yokowo's new Lead Socket Connector enables easy one-action lead wire connection to a printed circuit board (PCB) for improved stability and decreased assembly time.

In the fast growing LED/lighting market, lead wire is a major component used in connecting a board to a lighting module. The conventional method of manually soldering the wire to a board presents limitations that result in a complicated assembly process and an unstable connection. Yokowo's new one-action Lead Socket Connector, however, eliminates wire soldering and allows users to easily plug the lead wire into the socket. A two-contact lock structure ensures a reliable connection.

The space-saving 2.6mm (W) x 3.5mm (L) x 2.1mm (H) size makes Yokowo's Lead Socket Connector the smallest offered in its class. Available Yokowo models include an Insulation Cap Type and a Standard (terminal only) Type.

Applications for the Lead Socket Connector include LED lighting, LCD television backlights, tablets, PCs and any device where a lead wire must be soldered onto a PCB.

Yokowo's Lead Socket Connector features 1 position, a 4A rated current, a 30mO maximum contact resistance, operating temperatures ranging from -40ºC to +105ºC, voltage of 12V AC/DC and rated cycles of five times. It is compatible with AWG 22, 24 single/overcoat twisted wire.

The Lead Socket Connector is SMT specified and currently in production. Upon request, free samples are available in quantities of less than 30 (excluding shipping costs).

As the world's largest spring connector manufacturer, Yokowo offers a wide range of standard and custom pogo pins and connectors. Space saving and low profile spring pin designs are available for maximum design freedom.

