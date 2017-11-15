SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'utilities' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the utilities sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Water and Sewer Utilities Procurement Research Report', 'Industrial Gases Procurement Research Report', and 'Bunker Fuel Procurement Research Report'

Global Water and Sewer Utilities Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global water and sewer utilities market can be attributed to the increasing demand for desalination. Rapidly declining freshwater sources increases the demand for desalination and other water treatment technologies, this has led to an increase in focus toward water reclamation.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that have adopted visual inspection measures to identify external conditions such as corrosive soil. Also, the buyers must engage with suppliers that can make use of PBCs, as it helps in mitigating non-revenue water challenges.

Global Industrial Gases Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global industrial gases market can be attributed to the increase in the use of industrial gases as a source of energy in fuel cells. Industrial gases such as hydrogen are used in fuel cells and to improve the cooling performance of utility generators. The global rise in energy requirements is causing a steady increase in demand for industrial gases.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that have adopted the practice of installing gas monitoring systems. The buyers need to negotiate and ensure the inclusion of the necessary monitoring systems as the cylinders used for storage and distribution of industrial gases are often lost or underutilized due to the lack of such monitoring systems

Global Bunker Fuel Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the bunker fuel market can be attributed to the growing demand from the container ship segment. Container ships are the preferred mode of transport for traders due to its ability to move containers easily between lorries, and ships resulting in the high adoption of containers in the transportation of goods and products. The expenses related to procurement of containers have declined considerably due to a drop in the prices of metal which further adds to the growth of this market.

The buyers in this market should identify suppliers that offer long-term contract based engagements. Long-term contracts help buyers in procuring huge discounts on bunker fuel prices per unit volume. It also offers value-added services such as training for workers regarding handling and use of bunker fuel.

