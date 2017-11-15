FDA's Regulation of Regenerative Medicine including Stem Cell Treatments, Tissue Engineering and Gene Therapies (San Francisco, CA, United States - February 1st-2nd, 2018)

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stem cells harness the power to differentiate into numerous cells upon stimulation. This has led to their wide exploration across all of medicine, including high risk diseases. Of course, significant scientific breakthroughs in the use of stem cells to prevent, diagnose, and treat numerous diseases has caused numerous start-up companies to form. Despite, such promise, the FDA has yet to approve stem cell therapies for a wide range of diseases, except cord blood-derived hematopoietic progenitor cells for certain indications.

This tutorial will provide an historical context for the use of stem cells in medicine, where the field has been and where it is going. It will also provide the few examples of FDA approved use of stem cells in medicine and what is needed for the field to progress. For example, in 2006, the U.S. FDA implemented regulations governing the use of human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products in humans including bone, ligament, skin, dura mater, stem cells, cartilage cells, and various other cellular and tissue-based products. Currently, there is an ongoing debate in industry on how such therapies should be regulated, in particular by the FDA or under the practice of medicine, under federal law or state law, and as drugs or simply biologics.

Learning Objectives:

Upon completing this course participants should have an understanding of:

Fundamentals of stem cells

What is all the excitement about



How to control stem cell differentiation



Sources of stem cells



Incorporating stem cells into biomaterials



Avoiding immune system clearance of stem cells

FDA regulatory approvals for the use of stem cells in medicine

Currently approved use of stem cells in medicine



FDA guidance documents for stem cell technologies



Global approval of stem cell technologies



How the FDA regulates regenerative treatments and therapies



The use of human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based product criteria and Minimal Manipulation Standard



The drug and biological approval process



Regenerative products as medical devices



How to design appropriate clinical trials



Applicable good manufacturing and good laboratory practices



Product labeling, marketing and advertising



FDA and other federal agency enforcement action

Future thoughts on approaches for regulatory approval of stem cell technologies

Remaining hurdles



Outlook for new technologies

