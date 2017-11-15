TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- Emerita Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Emerita") (TSX VENTURE: EMO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Timmins as CEO and a Director of the Company. This appointment is an important step in enhancing the Company's interaction with its shareholders and capital markets.

Mr. Timmins is a mining executive with over 20 years of technical and corporate development experience at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Placer Dome Inc. Most recently, Michael worked for Agnico Eagle as Vice-President, Corporate Development. During his tenure at Agnico Eagle, Mr. Timmins participated in the construction and commissioning of the Kittila Mine in Finland and was an integral part of the corporate development team where he lead several key acquisitions totalling over C$3.0B in value and key investments of approximately C$300M into junior gold companies. Mr. Timmins supported the growth of Agnico Eagle's portfolio from one operating mine to a total of nine by the time of his departure. Mr. Timmins has also developed an extensive network of contacts of investors, investment bankers and advisors over his twelve years at Agnico Eagle. Prior to working at Agnico Eagle, Mr. Timmins worked in various operational capacities in the Red Lake camp for Placer Dome. Mr. Timmins is a graduate of Queens University (MBA), the University of British Columbia (M.Sc. Metallurgy) and Bishops University (B.Sc.).

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., will continue as President of Emerita as well as the Managing Director of Emerita Resources Espana SL, Emerita's wholly owned Spanish subsidiary, allowing him to focus on the management and advancement of Emerita's projects. Under Mr. Merino's leadership, the technical programs are ramping up with the recent acquisition of advanced zinc projects in Brazil and Spain (see news releases dated October 5, 2017 and October 26, 2017).

David Gower P.Geo., Chairman of Emerita, commented: "We are very fortunate to have Michael Timmins joining the Emerita team. Having someone as accomplished in the mining business as Michael is a real endorsement of the quality of Emerita's assets and team and he brings the business acumen to help us successfully drive our projects towards development. Having Emerita's CEO based in Toronto will improve our outreach to shareholders as we communicate results of our exciting portfolio of zinc assets."

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on exploring in Spain and Brazil. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Seville, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

