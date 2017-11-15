$3.4 Billion Intraoperative Imaging Systems Market, 2024 - Lack of Skilled Professionals in Handling Intraoperative Imaging Systems

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global intraoperative imaging systems market is expected to reach $3,424.7 million by 2024

In applications market neurosurgery holds the largest share of the market and Oncosurgery is expected to grow with a strong CAGR from 2017-2024. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to rising prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services.

The intraoperative imaging systems market is expected to grow at a single digit CAGR during 2017 to 2024. Increase in aging population and subsequent rise in incidence of lifestyle and chronic disorders, increasing demand for intraoperative imaging systems, raising minimally invasive surgical procedures and favorable reimbursement policies are the factors driving the market growth.

Increasing hospital investments to improve infrastructure for intraoperative imaging systems installation, rising awareness about intraoperative imaging systems in emerging regions and market expansion opportunities in emerging nations are expected to offer potential opportunities.

However various factors like radiation exposure risks complications while using intraoperative imaging systems and lack of skilled professionals in handling intraoperative imaging systems limit the growth of intraoperative imaging systems global market. The threats for the intraoperative imaging systems market include soaring costs of intraoperative imaging systems, stringent regulatory requirements and increasing number of recall due to FDA mandates.

The intraoperative imaging systems global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increase in Aging Population and Subsequent Rise in Incidence of Lifestyle and Chronic Diseases

3.3.1.2 Increased Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Requiring the Need for Advanced Intraoperative Imaging Systems

3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Wider Applicational Areas

3.3.1.4 Rising Awareness and Market Expansion of Intraoperative Device in Emerging Nations

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Exposure to Radiations During Surgery

3.3.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals in Handling Intraoperative Imaging Systems

3.3.2.3 Soaring Cost of Intraoperative Imaging Systems

3.3.2.4 Increasing Number of Intraoperative Imaging Systems Product Recalls Due to Fda Mandates

3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.5 Technological Advancements and on Going Clinical Trials

3.5.1 Portable Intraoperative Imaging Device

3.5.2 Wearable Fluorescence Intraoperative Goggle Based System

3.5.3 Intraoperative Imaging Systems Under Clinical Trial

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis

3.7 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.8 Market Share Analysis

3.8.1 Intraoperative Imaging Systems Global Market Share Analysis

3.8.2 C-Arms Global Market Share Analysis

3.8.3 Intraoperative Mri Global Market Share Analysis

3.8.4 Intraoperative Ct Global Market Share Analysis



4 Intraoperative Imaging Devices Global Market, by Applications

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Neurosurgery

4.3 Orthopedic Surgery

4.4 Oncosurgery

4.5 Spine Surgery

4.6 Cardiovascular Surgery

4.7 Pain Management

4.8 Others



5 Intraoperative Imaging Systems Global Market, by Products

5.1 Introduction

5.2 C-Arms

5.3 Intraoperative Computed Tomography

5.4 Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.5 Intraoperative Ultrasound

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Fluoroscopy Intraoperative Imaging Systems

5.6.2 Intraoperative Optical Tomography (Ioct)



6 Intraoperative Imaging Systems Global Market, by End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4 Others



7 Intraoperative Imaging Systems Global Market, by Geography



8 Company Developments

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Approvals, Agreements and Colloaboration, New Product Launches and Others as a Major Growth Strategy of Intraoperative Imaging Systems Players

8.2 Approvals

8.3 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.4 New Product Launches

8.5 Other Developments



9 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Alcon Laboratories Inc (Novartis)

Analogic Corporation

Aton Gmbh

Biomedical International

Canon Group

Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

Depuy Synthes

Ecotron

Eurocolumbus S.R.L.

Fluoptics

Gemss Medical

General Electric Company

Haag-Streit Surgical Gmbh

Hitachi

Hologic

Imaqen

Imris Inc

Karl Storz

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Leica Microsystems Inc

Lightpoint Medical Ltd

Lumicell

Medasense Biometrics Ltd

Medtronic Plc

Micro C Imaging Llc

Novadaq Technologies Inc

Omega Medical Imaging Inc

Orthoscan

Samsung Group

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Ag

Sonowand As

Technix S.P.A.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Villa Sistemi Medicali S.P.A

Vision Medicaid Equipments Pvt Ltd

Whale Imaging

