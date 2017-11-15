

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Southwest Airlines pilot was arrested on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert Airport after a TSA agent found a gun in his carry-on baggage.



The pilot had not declared that he was carrying a 9mm handgun in his bag, which is a requirement, ahead of the screening process.



The pilot was scheduled to be flying from St. Louis to Las Vegas early Wednesday.



'We are aware of a situation involving a Southwest Pilot at St. Louis Airport. We are currently working alongside the appropriate authorities to gather more information. We have no further information to share at this time,' said Southwest Airlines in a statement.



