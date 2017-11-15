TMG Launches Truth - The First Blockchain-Enabled Global Media Agency

LONDON, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TRUTH cleans up the media supply chain with 100% transparency, ensuring advertising revenue goes where it should

TMG (The Marketing Group Plc) today announces the launch of TRUTH - the first media agency in the world to utilise blockchain smart contract technology. TRUTH will provide 100% transparency in a media industry described by one brand-side marketer as"murky at best, and fraudulent at worst". In addition, TRUTH's proprietary, media buying and planning platforms will ensure global best practice and complete GDPR compliance.



TRUTH will be headed up by Mary Keane-Dawson who joined TMG earlier in 2017, and Adam Hopkinson who joins as COO from 1st December.

TRUTH has been launched in response to the erosion of trust between advertisers, media agencies and media owners. The industry is ripe for innovation, where middlemen and the layers involved in media planning and buying can easily strip 80% of the value between brands and media owners. TRUTH's use of blockchain technology revolutionises the traditional process, allowing for complete transparency for all involved.

TRUTH has commissioned research, alongside London Research, among CMOs and others with budget responsibility for programmatic advertising, which demonstrates demand for a new honest agency model. Initial findings reveal that79% of those questioned are concerned about the level of transparency in programmatic advertising and over one third rate their trust in their agency as medium or low. The full research report will be published shortly.

Mary Keane Dawson, CEO of TRUTH, said:

"By bringing blockchain technology into the media world we will build a cleaner media supply chain with 100% transparency. We want to put the client first and believe this is the best way to do that."

Commenting on the new agency, Adam Graham, CEO of parent company TMG, added:

"We are entering a new dawn in data driven advertising and TRUTH will be at the heart of that. We know from our research that CMOs are demanding change. We will be that change."

TRUTH launches with offices in London, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney, providing a global solution for brands that want more transparency and better value.

Adam Hopkinson appointed as COO of TRUTH

Previous Anyclip EMEA MD, Adam Hopkinson will join TRUTH on 1stDecember 2017.

Mary Keane-Dawson CEO of TRUTH said:

"Adam joins us at an important time for TMG, as we start the next chapter of our network's story. He will be at the heart of this exciting new venture and brings with him a huge array of skills and industry knowledge."

Adam Hopkinson commented:

"I'm delighted to be joining Adam and Mary as Chief Operating Officer of TRUTH. I will be building out our offering within the existing infrastructure of TMG and bringing the service to current groupclients as well entirely new clients, who are looking for a fresh alternative.

"We all share the same vision for transparency of fees, efficiency of campaign delivery and open and honest service provision for advertisers. With TRUTH we are creating something amazing, much needed in the market, and very timely."

About TRUTH

Launched in 2017, TRUTH is a global media planning and buying service for advertisers. With offices in London, San Francisco, Singapore, Auckland and Sydney, TRUTH is a truly transparent agency that provides a single view across the value chain and a single clear fee for advertisers.

What is a 'Blockchain'?

A blockchain is a continuously growing list of records which are linked and secured, using cryptography, to produce an immutable, distributed ledger.

Because blockchains are transparent and secure by design, they are highly suitable for use in creating smart contracts, transferring funds and documenting the provenance of a supply chain.

Many experts believe that blockchain technology could have an effect as profound as that of the internet itself.

About The Marketing Group plc ("TMG") in brief

TMG is building a global full-service marketing network, powered by technology, that provides a fresh alternative for global brands that want to see more bang for their buck. With offices in America, Europe, Asia and Australasia, TMG's collaborative network of agencies provide a holistic service to deliver highly effective results.

The Marketing Group is listed on Nasdaq First North, Stockholm.http://www.tmg-plc.com.

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8-5030 15 50, is the company's Certified Adviser and liquidity provider.

